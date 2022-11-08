Can Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) hike of 10.43% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On November 04, 2022, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) opened at $57.34, higher 10.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $58.8759 and dropped to $57.11 before settling in for the closing price of $53.02. Price fluctuations for RIO have ranged from $50.92 to $84.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 13.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 115.90% at the time writing. With a float of $1.06 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 49000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.84, operating margin of +44.89, and the pretax margin is +46.92.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rio Tinto Group is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 10.60%.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +33.22 while generating a return on equity of 42.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 115.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.30% during the next five years compared to 38.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rio Tinto Group (RIO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.86

Technical Analysis of Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) saw its 5-day average volume 5.52 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.15.

During the past 100 days, Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) raw stochastic average was set at 38.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.38. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $59.11 in the near term. At $59.87, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $60.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $57.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.34. The third support level lies at $55.58 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Key Stats

There are currently 1,255,795K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 92.12 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 63,495 M according to its annual income of 21,094 M.