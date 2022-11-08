Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) kicked off at the price of $61.18: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) kicked off On Monday up 0.02% from the previous trading day and closed at $61.17. Over the past 52 weeks, CNQ has traded in a range of $36.62-$69.14.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 21.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 78.20%. With a float of $1.09 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.15 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 9735 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Canadian Natural Resources Limited is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 66.60%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2) by $0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.10% during the next five years compared to 105.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s (CNQ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.07, a number that is poised to hit 2.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.11 million, its volume of 2.05 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.98.

During the past 100 days, Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s (CNQ) raw stochastic average was set at 93.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $61.89 in the near term. At $62.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $63.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $59.18.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 67.59 billion has total of 1,109,897K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 23,982 M in contrast with the sum of 6,115 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,986 M and last quarter income was 2,742 M.