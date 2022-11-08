Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) 20 Days SMA touches 5.86%: The odds favor the bear

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) kicked off on November 07, 2022, at the price of $40.37, up 0.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.50 and dropped to $39.7901 before settling in for the closing price of $40.12. Over the past 52 weeks, CFG has traded in a range of $32.65-$57.00.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 2.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 132.60%. With a float of $490.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $491.50 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 17463 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Citizens Financial Group Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 91.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 26, was worth 41,310. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $41.31, taking the stock ownership to the 2,000 shares.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.83) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +32.86 while generating a return on equity of 10.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 132.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.05% during the next five years compared to 21.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s (CFG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.00, a number that is poised to hit 1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.34 million, its volume of 4.85 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s (CFG) raw stochastic average was set at 88.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $40.56 in the near term. At $40.88, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $41.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.46. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $39.14.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 20.17 billion has total of 495,643K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,986 M in contrast with the sum of 2,319 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,481 M and last quarter income was 636,000 K.