Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) plunged -4.72 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On November 07, 2022, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) opened at $1.29, lower -4.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.30 and dropped to $1.19 before settling in for the closing price of $1.27. Price fluctuations for CCO have ranged from $0.91 to $4.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -3.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 26.20% at the time writing. With a float of $468.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $475.12 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.86, operating margin of +6.69, and the pretax margin is -20.87.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 14, was worth 294,920. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 200,000 shares at a rate of $1.47, taking the stock ownership to the 50,671,580 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 14, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 200,000 for $1.47, making the entire transaction worth $294,920. This insider now owns 50,671,580 shares in total.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -19.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to -35.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) saw its 5-day average volume 2.14 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s (CCO) raw stochastic average was set at 26.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5664, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1604. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2767 in the near term. At $1.3433, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3867. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1233. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0567.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Key Stats

There are currently 475,291K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 592.73 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,241 M according to its annual income of -433,820 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 643,380 K and its income totaled -65,660 K.