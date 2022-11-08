Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) volume exceeds 13.6 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

November 07, 2022, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) trading session started at the price of $60.00, that was -3.15% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $60.99 and dropped to $54.22 before settling in for the closing price of $58.82. A 52-week range for COIN has been $40.83 – $368.90.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -179.00%. With a float of $173.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $220.99 million.

The firm has a total of 3730 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.83, operating margin of +39.24, and the pretax margin is +38.61.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Coinbase Global Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Coinbase Global Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 58.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 385,309. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,585 shares at a rate of $68.99, taking the stock ownership to the 93,451 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 25, when Company’s Director bought 5,573 for $66.96, making the entire transaction worth $373,168. This insider now owns 87,866 shares in total.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.98 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.21) by -$2.19. This company achieved a net margin of +39.50 while generating a return on equity of 78.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -179.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.56, a number that is poised to hit -2.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Coinbase Global Inc., COIN], we can find that recorded value of 13.55 million was better than the volume posted last year of 10.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.35.

During the past 100 days, Coinbase Global Inc.’s (COIN) raw stochastic average was set at 17.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $105.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $60.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $64.16. The third major resistance level sits at $67.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.62. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $47.03.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Key Stats

There are 219,480K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.43 billion. As of now, sales total 7,839 M while income totals 3,624 M. Its latest quarter income was 808,330 K while its last quarter net income were -1,094 M.