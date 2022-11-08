ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) posted a -15.31% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) kicked off on November 07, 2022, at the price of $0.70, down -3.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.709 and dropped to $0.6564 before settling in for the closing price of $0.69. Over the past 52 weeks, WISH has traded in a range of $0.67-$5.97.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 36.20% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 54.80%. With a float of $505.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $667.00 million.

The firm has a total of 1218 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.64, operating margin of -18.57, and the pretax margin is -17.01.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of ContextLogic Inc. is 5.60%, while institutional ownership is 54.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 02, was worth 65,375. In this transaction Chief Product Officer of this company sold 88,000 shares at a rate of $0.74, taking the stock ownership to the 94,729 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 28, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 2,726,819 for $0.72, making the entire transaction worth $1,969,309. This insider now owns 26,730,644 shares in total.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -17.50 while generating a return on equity of -39.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.90% during the next five years compared to -17.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ContextLogic Inc.’s (WISH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ContextLogic Inc., WISH], we can find that recorded value of 16.55 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 17.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, ContextLogic Inc.’s (WISH) raw stochastic average was set at 0.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9069, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6410. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6959. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7288. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7485. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6236. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5907.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 455.91 million has total of 670,000K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,085 M in contrast with the sum of -361,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 134,000 K and last quarter income was -90,000 K.