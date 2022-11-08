Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) average volume reaches $7.21M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On November 07, 2022, Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) opened at $0.088, lower -6.55% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.088 and dropped to $0.0772 before settling in for the closing price of $0.08. Price fluctuations for COSM have ranged from $0.07 to $4.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 52.80% over the last five years. With a float of $6.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.54 million.

The firm has a total of 95 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.01, operating margin of -8.06, and the pretax margin is -13.95.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cosmos Holdings Inc. is 73.30%, while institutional ownership is 6.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 20, was worth 1,500,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 12,500,000 shares at a rate of $0.12, taking the stock ownership to the 19,334,168 shares.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -14.16 while generating a return on equity of -7,289.22.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.89

Technical Analysis of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cosmos Holdings Inc., COSM], we can find that recorded value of 8.39 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s (COSM) raw stochastic average was set at 1.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 153.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 170.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2139, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1737. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.0855. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.0921. The third major resistance level sits at $0.0963. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0747, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0705. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0639.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Key Stats

There are currently 26,365K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.06 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 56,240 K according to its annual income of -7,960 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,210 K and its income totaled -1,240 K.