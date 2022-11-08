Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is -1.88% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On November 04, 2022, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) opened at $490.40, higher 0.02% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $492.63 and dropped to $476.49 before settling in for the closing price of $486.29. Price fluctuations for COST have ranged from $406.51 to $612.27 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 12.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 16.60% at the time writing. With a float of $441.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $443.90 million.

In an organization with 304000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.88, operating margin of +3.73, and the pretax margin is +3.41.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Discount Stores industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Costco Wholesale Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 69.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 483,578. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $483.58, taking the stock ownership to the 11,593 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 26, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 2,000 for $495.97, making the entire transaction worth $991,947. This insider now owns 5,685 shares in total.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 5/30/2022, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.03) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +2.56 while generating a return on equity of 27.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.82% during the next five years compared to 16.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 107.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.14, a number that is poised to hit 3.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 16.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.05 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.52 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 13.40.

During the past 100 days, Costco Wholesale Corporation’s (COST) raw stochastic average was set at 35.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $494.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $512.49. However, in the short run, Costco Wholesale Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $493.86. Second resistance stands at $501.32. The third major resistance level sits at $510.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $477.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $469.04. The third support level lies at $461.58 if the price breaches the second support level.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Key Stats

There are currently 442,604K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 215.95 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 226,954 M according to its annual income of 5,844 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 72,091 M and its income totaled 1,868 M.