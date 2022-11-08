CSX Corporation (CSX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 11.92% last month.

On November 07, 2022, CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) opened at $29.81, higher 1.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.02 and dropped to $29.665 before settling in for the closing price of $29.63. Price fluctuations for CSX have ranged from $25.80 to $38.63 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 2.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 39.70% at the time writing. With a float of $2.10 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.12 billion.

In an organization with 16700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.24, operating margin of +41.20, and the pretax margin is +39.54.

CSX Corporation (CSX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Railroads industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CSX Corporation is 0.22%, while institutional ownership is 77.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 516,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 16,000 shares at a rate of $32.25, taking the stock ownership to the 320,763 shares.

CSX Corporation (CSX) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.47) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +30.19 while generating a return on equity of 28.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.27% during the next five years compared to 22.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CSX Corporation (CSX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CSX Corporation (CSX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 15.05 million. That was inferior than the volume of 16.31 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, CSX Corporation’s (CSX) raw stochastic average was set at 46.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.12. However, in the short run, CSX Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.10. Second resistance stands at $30.24. The third major resistance level sits at $30.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.53. The third support level lies at $29.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) Key Stats

There are currently 2,102,409K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 62.97 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,522 M according to its annual income of 3,781 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,895 M and its income totaled 1,111 M.