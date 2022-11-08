CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) 20 Days SMA touches 2.26%: The odds favor the bear

On November 07, 2022, CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) opened at $5.36, lower -6.93% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.42 and dropped to $4.93 before settling in for the closing price of $5.34. Price fluctuations for CTIC have ranged from $1.43 to $7.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -47.40% at the time writing. With a float of $114.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.39 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 121 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CTI BioPharma Corp. is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 83.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 04, was worth 13,194. In this transaction EVP, Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 2,109 shares at a rate of $6.26, taking the stock ownership to the 16,913 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03, when Company’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer sold 300 for $6.25, making the entire transaction worth $1,875. This insider now owns 16,913 shares in total.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.41) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 36.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.52 million, its volume of 3.91 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, CTI BioPharma Corp.’s (CTIC) raw stochastic average was set at 22.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.28 in the near term. At $5.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.62. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.30.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) Key Stats

There are currently 114,385K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 534.67 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -97,910 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,330 K and its income totaled -22,650 K.