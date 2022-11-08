Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 344,900 K

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) on November 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.76, plunging -3.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.80 and dropped to $3.50 before settling in for the closing price of $3.71. Within the past 52 weeks, DADA’s price has moved between $2.98 and $24.83.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 16.60%. With a float of $251.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $258.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3132 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.14, operating margin of -38.96, and the pretax margin is -36.16.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Dada Nexus Limited is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 20.40%.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.24) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -35.99 while generating a return on equity of -45.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) Trading Performance Indicators

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.31, a number that is poised to hit -1.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.19 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Dada Nexus Limited’s (DADA) raw stochastic average was set at 9.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 116.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.76 in the near term. At $3.93, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.16.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 917.24 million based on 258,804K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,077 M and income totals -387,770 K. The company made 344,900 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -87,520 K in sales during its previous quarter.