Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) 20 Days SMA touches -21.76%: The odds favor the bear

On November 07, 2022, Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) opened at $11.30, higher 5.31% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.86 and dropped to $10.89 before settling in for the closing price of $10.92. Price fluctuations for DH have ranged from $10.09 to $44.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 44.20% at the time writing. With a float of $43.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 676 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.23, operating margin of -11.25, and the pretax margin is -36.46.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 09, was worth 23,114,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,016,000 shares at a rate of $22.75, taking the stock ownership to the 2,508,971 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s Director sold 1,100,000 for $24.50, making the entire transaction worth $26,950,000. This insider now owns 2,508,971 shares in total.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.03) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -30.71 while generating a return on equity of -4.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH)

Looking closely at Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH), its last 5-days average volume was 1.44 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.18.

During the past 100 days, Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s (DH) raw stochastic average was set at 7.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.97. However, in the short run, Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.94. Second resistance stands at $12.39. The third major resistance level sits at $12.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.45. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.00.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) Key Stats

There are currently 100,511K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.16 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 166,150 K according to its annual income of -51,020 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 54,550 K and its income totaled -5,150 K.