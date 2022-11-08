DermTech Inc. (DMTK) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 4,230 K

A new trading day began on November 07, 2022, with DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) stock priced at $1.75, up 11.45% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.0016 and dropped to $1.73 before settling in for the closing price of $1.66. DMTK’s price has ranged from $1.66 to $30.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -26.20%. With a float of $27.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.96 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 255 employees.

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of DermTech Inc. is 5.70%, while institutional ownership is 60.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 2,096. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 350 shares at a rate of $5.99, taking the stock ownership to the 215,099 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 322 for $5.99, making the entire transaction worth $1,929. This insider now owns 160,783 shares in total.

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.01 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are DermTech Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 12.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DermTech Inc. (DMTK)

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) saw its 5-day average volume 1.22 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, DermTech Inc.’s (DMTK) raw stochastic average was set at 2.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 250.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 144.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.1306, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.0612. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.9911 in the near term. At $2.1321, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2627. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7195, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5889. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4479.

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 55.39 million, the company has a total of 30,040K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 11,840 K while annual income is -78,340 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,230 K while its latest quarter income was -29,580 K.