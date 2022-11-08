Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) is expecting -47.85% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on November 04, 2022, with Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) stock priced at $12.95, down -2.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.07 and dropped to $11.98 before settling in for the closing price of $12.63. APPS’s price has ranged from $12.19 to $75.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 79.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -39.30%. With a float of $95.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.82 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 844 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.56, operating margin of +12.34, and the pretax margin is +5.88.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Digital Turbine Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 74.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 474,900. In this transaction Director of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $31.66, taking the stock ownership to the 416,044 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $36.79, making the entire transaction worth $36,790. This insider now owns 17,640 shares in total.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.39 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +4.75 while generating a return on equity of 10.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -39.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 26.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Digital Turbine Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.21 million, its volume of 2.31 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.07.

During the past 100 days, Digital Turbine Inc.’s (APPS) raw stochastic average was set at 2.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.96 in the near term. At $13.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.38. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.78.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.21 billion, the company has a total of 98,843K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 747,600 K while annual income is 35,550 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 188,630 K while its latest quarter income was 14,920 K.