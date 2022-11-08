Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) with a beta value of 1.44 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on November 07, 2022, with Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) stock priced at $30.01, up 1.77% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.40 and dropped to $29.54 before settling in for the closing price of $29.87. EQH’s price has ranged from $24.61 to $37.13 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 2.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 20.30%. With a float of $374.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $378.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7800 employees.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Diversified Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 27, was worth 901,431. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $30.05, taking the stock ownership to the 435,307 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s President and CEO sold 30,000 for $30.02, making the entire transaction worth $900,540. This insider now owns 445,307 shares in total.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.36 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -3.98 while generating a return on equity of -3.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.41% during the next five years compared to -20.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Equitable Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.06, a number that is poised to hit 1.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH)

Looking closely at Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH), its last 5-days average volume was 3.1 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, Equitable Holdings Inc.’s (EQH) raw stochastic average was set at 78.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.61. However, in the short run, Equitable Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.69. Second resistance stands at $30.97. The third major resistance level sits at $31.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.25. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $28.97.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.31 billion, the company has a total of 375,623K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 11,036 M while annual income is -439,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,009 M while its latest quarter income was 273,000 K.