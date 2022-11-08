Fastenal Company (FAST) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 3.44 million

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) on November 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $48.80, soaring 2.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.64 and dropped to $48.46 before settling in for the closing price of $48.22. Within the past 52 weeks, FAST’s price has moved between $43.73 and $64.75.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 8.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 7.40%. With a float of $571.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $573.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 19519 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.54, operating margin of +20.25, and the pretax margin is +20.09.

Fastenal Company (FAST) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Industrial Distribution industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Fastenal Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 79.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 17, was worth 22,445. In this transaction Director of this company bought 500 shares at a rate of $44.89, taking the stock ownership to the 2,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 14, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $43.88, making the entire transaction worth $43,885. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Fastenal Company (FAST) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.5) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +15.39 while generating a return on equity of 32.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.33% during the next five years compared to 13.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) Trading Performance Indicators

Fastenal Company (FAST) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fastenal Company (FAST)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.48 million, its volume of 3.97 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.44.

During the past 100 days, Fastenal Company’s (FAST) raw stochastic average was set at 44.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.15. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $49.93 in the near term. At $50.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $51.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.02. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $47.57.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 28.06 billion based on 572,760K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,011 M and income totals 925,000 K. The company made 1,802 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 284,600 K in sales during its previous quarter.