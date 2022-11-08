Frontline Ltd. (FRO) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 24.89% last month.

A new trading day began on November 07, 2022, with Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) stock priced at $13.77, down -0.51% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.89 and dropped to $13.515 before settling in for the closing price of $13.67. FRO’s price has ranged from $6.10 to $13.85 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has dropped its sales by -0.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -102.70%. With a float of $142.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.98 million.

In an organization with 79 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.47, operating margin of +18.77, and the pretax margin is +16.51.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Frontline Ltd. is 33.80%, while institutional ownership is 21.10%.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +30.70 while generating a return on equity of 7.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Frontline Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Frontline Ltd. (FRO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.6 million. That was better than the volume of 2.93 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Frontline Ltd.’s (FRO) raw stochastic average was set at 95.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.82. However, in the short run, Frontline Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.82. Second resistance stands at $14.04. The third major resistance level sits at $14.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.29. The third support level lies at $13.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.88 billion, the company has a total of 222,623K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 749,380 K while annual income is -11,150 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 300,440 K while its latest quarter income was 47,100 K.