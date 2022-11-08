Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.85 million

On November 07, 2022, Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) opened at $36.50, lower -6.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.67 and dropped to $32.19 before settling in for the closing price of $37.98. Price fluctuations for FLGT have ranged from $35.66 to $109.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 122.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 83.90% at the time writing. With a float of $21.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.36 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 645 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.11, operating margin of +68.38, and the pretax margin is +68.24.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Fulgent Genetics Inc. is 4.50%, while institutional ownership is 44.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 06, was worth 27,403. In this transaction CFO and Treasurer of this company sold 662 shares at a rate of $41.39, taking the stock ownership to the 149,507 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30, when Company’s President and COO sold 675 for $44.18, making the entire transaction worth $29,824. This insider now owns 309,729 shares in total.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.86) by $1.22. This company achieved a net margin of +50.74 while generating a return on equity of 58.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.37 million, its volume of 0.33 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.74.

During the past 100 days, Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s (FLGT) raw stochastic average was set at 10.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $37.40 in the near term. At $39.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $41.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.31. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.44.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) Key Stats

There are currently 30,327K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.06 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 992,580 K according to its annual income of 507,360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 125,340 K and its income totaled 11,540 K.