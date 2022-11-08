Genius Sports Limited (GENI) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 71,120 K

A new trading day began on November 04, 2022, with Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) stock priced at $5.44, down -8.12% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.47 and dropped to $4.83 before settling in for the closing price of $5.42. GENI’s price has ranged from $2.20 to $19.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 87.80%. With a float of $105.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $198.35 million.

In an organization with 2300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -81.54, operating margin of -211.62, and the pretax margin is -230.06.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Genius Sports Limited is 45.71%, while institutional ownership is 39.10%.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.21 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -225.61 while generating a return on equity of -121.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Genius Sports Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.21 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.54 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Genius Sports Limited’s (GENI) raw stochastic average was set at 81.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.08. However, in the short run, Genius Sports Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.36. Second resistance stands at $5.73. The third major resistance level sits at $6.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.45. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.08.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 973.04 million, the company has a total of 224,128K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 262,740 K while annual income is -592,750 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 71,120 K while its latest quarter income was -4,760 K.