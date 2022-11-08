GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 6,585 M

On November 04, 2022, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) opened at $54.28, higher 2.81% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.7834 and dropped to $51.84 before settling in for the closing price of $52.69. Price fluctuations for GFS have ranged from $36.81 to $79.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 80.40% at the time writing. With a float of $538.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $540.14 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 14600 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.38, operating margin of -0.91, and the pretax margin is -2.67.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.23) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -3.86 while generating a return on equity of -3.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS)

The latest stats from [GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc., GFS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.75 million was inferior to 2.26 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.92.

During the past 100 days, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s (GFS) raw stochastic average was set at 59.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.63. Now, the first resistance to watch is $55.36. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $56.54. The third major resistance level sits at $58.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.65. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $49.47.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) Key Stats

There are currently 531,846K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 29.10 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,585 M according to its annual income of -250,310 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,993 M and its income totaled 264,000 K.