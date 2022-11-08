GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 15.49% last month.

GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) on November 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.415, soaring 9.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4789 and dropped to $0.4013 before settling in for the closing price of $0.41. Within the past 52 weeks, GOCO’s price has moved between $0.33 and $5.63.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -908.20%. With a float of $80.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $329.51 million.

In an organization with 5448 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.62, operating margin of -9.68, and the pretax margin is -50.28.

GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance Brokers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of GoHealth Inc. is 12.40%, while institutional ownership is 49.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 1,939,270. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 530,000 shares at a rate of $3.66, taking the stock ownership to the 807,300 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s Chief Strategy Officer bought 530,000 for $3.66, making the entire transaction worth $1,939,270. This insider now owns 807,300 shares in total.

GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.09) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -17.82 while generating a return on equity of -51.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -908.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) Trading Performance Indicators

GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.72, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GoHealth Inc. (GOCO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.39 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.33 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, GoHealth Inc.’s (GOCO) raw stochastic average was set at 16.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 113.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3930, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8812. However, in the short run, GoHealth Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4868. Second resistance stands at $0.5216. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5644. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4092, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3664. The third support level lies at $0.3316 if the price breaches the second support level.

GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 145.67 million based on 329,286K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,062 M and income totals -189,360 K. The company made 158,650 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -43,820 K in sales during its previous quarter.