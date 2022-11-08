HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) soared 1.90 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On November 07, 2022, HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) opened at $63.70, higher 1.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.97 and dropped to $63.67 before settling in for the closing price of $63.11. Price fluctuations for HDB have ranged from $50.61 to $72.34 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 12.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 17.60% at the time writing. With a float of $1.83 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.85 billion.

In an organization with 129341 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.74) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +22.91 while generating a return on equity of 16.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.80% during the next five years compared to 20.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for HDFC Bank Limited (HDB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.23 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.84 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.48.

During the past 100 days, HDFC Bank Limited’s (HDB) raw stochastic average was set at 78.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.22. However, in the short run, HDFC Bank Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $64.96. Second resistance stands at $65.62. The third major resistance level sits at $66.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $63.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.02. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $62.36.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) Key Stats

There are currently 1,848,514K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 103.27 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 21,138 M according to its annual income of 5,088 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,148 M and its income totaled 1,391 M.