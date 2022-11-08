Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) volume exceeds 1.33 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) on November 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.14, plunging -2.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.19 and dropped to $6.63 before settling in for the closing price of $7.06. Within the past 52 weeks, HCAT’s price has moved between $6.84 and $53.78.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -10.90%. With a float of $53.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.67 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 728 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.16, operating margin of -47.09, and the pretax margin is -66.18.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 18, was worth 6,175. In this transaction Chief People Officer of this company sold 648 shares at a rate of $9.53, taking the stock ownership to the 55,217 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s Chief People Officer sold 648 for $10.99, making the entire transaction worth $7,122. This insider now owns 55,865 shares in total.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -63.33 while generating a return on equity of -38.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT)

Looking closely at Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.52 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Health Catalyst Inc.’s (HCAT) raw stochastic average was set at 2.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 99.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.14. However, in the short run, Health Catalyst Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.16. Second resistance stands at $7.46. The third major resistance level sits at $7.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.34. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.04.

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 366.86 million based on 54,723K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 241,930 K and income totals -153,210 K. The company made 70,630 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -33,430 K in sales during its previous quarter.