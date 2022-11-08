Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) posted a 11.61% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) on November 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $16.91, soaring 5.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.86 and dropped to $16.88 before settling in for the closing price of $16.80. Within the past 52 weeks, HOLI’s price has moved between $11.05 and $20.43.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 10.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -7.40%. With a float of $55.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4398 employees.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Electrical Equipment & Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is 40.50%, while institutional ownership is 71.20%.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.63) by -$0.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.83% during the next five years compared to 3.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.35

Technical Analysis of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI)

Looking closely at Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.42 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s (HOLI) raw stochastic average was set at 60.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.69. However, in the short run, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.14. Second resistance stands at $18.49. The third major resistance level sits at $19.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.53. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.18.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.08 billion based on 61,692K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 707,460 K and income totals 83,180 K. The company made 182,120 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 23,020 K in sales during its previous quarter.