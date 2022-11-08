Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) 20 Days SMA touches 19.27%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on November 07, 2022, with Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) stock priced at $77.00, up 0.65% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $78.26 and dropped to $76.44 before settling in for the closing price of $77.14. HZNP’s price has ranged from $57.84 to $117.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 26.90% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 25.30%. With a float of $227.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $230.02 million.

The firm has a total of 2015 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General Industry. The insider ownership of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 93.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04, was worth 49,669. In this transaction EVP, General Counsel of this company bought 745 shares at a rate of $66.67, taking the stock ownership to the 745 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29, when Company’s EVP and Chief Business Officer sold 4,850 for $82.57, making the entire transaction worth $400,483. This insider now owns 34,047 shares in total.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.34 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.95% during the next five years compared to 33.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.24, a number that is poised to hit 1.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, HZNP], we can find that recorded value of 4.88 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.04.

During the past 100 days, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s (HZNP) raw stochastic average was set at 67.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $83.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $78.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $79.27. The third major resistance level sits at $80.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $76.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $75.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $74.81.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 17.64 billion, the company has a total of 226,621K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,226 M while annual income is 534,490 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 876,410 K while its latest quarter income was 60,970 K.