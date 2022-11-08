International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) last year’s performance of 11.92% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on November 07, 2022, with International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) stock priced at $136.64, up 1.01% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $138.70 and dropped to $136.51 before settling in for the closing price of $136.96. IBM’s price has ranged from $114.56 to $144.73 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -6.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 13.40%. With a float of $903.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $904.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 307600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.72, operating margin of +12.25, and the pretax margin is +8.47.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of International Business Machines Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 57.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 125,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $125.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02, when Company’s VP, Controller sold 1,600 for $139.04, making the entire transaction worth $222,465. This insider now owns 15,062 shares in total.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.31 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.22 while generating a return on equity of 23.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.22% during the next five years compared to -16.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are International Business Machines Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 73.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.62, a number that is poised to hit 3.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Looking closely at International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM), its last 5-days average volume was 4.32 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.02.

During the past 100 days, International Business Machines Corporation’s (IBM) raw stochastic average was set at 79.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $127.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $131.53. However, in the short run, International Business Machines Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $139.19. Second resistance stands at $140.04. The third major resistance level sits at $141.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $137.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $135.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $134.81.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 125.16 billion, the company has a total of 904,126K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 57,350 M while annual income is 5,742 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 14,107 M while its latest quarter income was -3,196 M.