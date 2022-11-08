Investors finally get a glimpse of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) volume hitting the figure of 1.5 million.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) on November 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.6749, soaring 9.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.72 and dropped to $0.65 before settling in for the closing price of $0.65. Within the past 52 weeks, GNUS’s price has moved between $0.51 and $1.48.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 55.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 84.90%. With a float of $293.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $315.52 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 67 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -191.04, operating margin of -698.88, and the pretax margin is -1605.07.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Entertainment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Genius Brands International Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 12.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 21, was worth 3,767. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,460 shares at a rate of $0.69, taking the stock ownership to the 49,273 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s Director sold 5,460 for $0.95, making the entire transaction worth $5,171. This insider now owns 43,813 shares in total.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -1604.10 while generating a return on equity of -96.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

The latest stats from [Genius Brands International Inc., GNUS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.86 million was inferior to 3.48 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Genius Brands International Inc.’s (GNUS) raw stochastic average was set at 18.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6568, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7736. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7367. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7633. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6233. The third support level lies at $0.5967 if the price breaches the second support level.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 219.18 million based on 316,730K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,870 K and income totals -126,290 K. The company made 22,120 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -13,340 K in sales during its previous quarter.