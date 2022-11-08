Investors finally get a glimpse of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) volume hitting the figure of 3.12 million.

A new trading day began on November 07, 2022, with Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) stock priced at $16.85, down -0.83% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.85 and dropped to $16.44 before settling in for the closing price of $16.77. MFC’s price has ranged from $14.92 to $22.19 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 1.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 20.70%. With a float of $1.90 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.92 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 38000 workers is very important to gauge.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of Manulife Financial Corporation is 0.02%, while institutional ownership is 53.70%.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.6 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +12.01 while generating a return on equity of 12.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.60% during the next five years compared to 20.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Manulife Financial Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.84, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC)

The latest stats from [Manulife Financial Corporation, MFC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.87 million was inferior to 4.09 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Manulife Financial Corporation’s (MFC) raw stochastic average was set at 40.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.05. The third major resistance level sits at $17.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.23. The third support level lies at $16.02 if the price breaches the second support level.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 31.50 billion, the company has a total of 1,888,216K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 49,327 M while annual income is 5,312 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were -2,849 M while its latest quarter income was 1,010 M.