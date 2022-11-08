Investors finally get a glimpse of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) volume hitting the figure of 0.88 million.

A new trading day began on November 07, 2022, with Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) stock priced at $0.4599, up 3.13% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.475 and dropped to $0.4524 before settling in for the closing price of $0.45. TNXP’s price has ranged from $0.44 to $19.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 53.60%. With a float of $55.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.75 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 73 employees.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 0.02%, while institutional ownership is 8.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 34,200. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.71, taking the stock ownership to the 24,235 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 for $0.24, making the entire transaction worth $24,500. This insider now owns 112,177 shares in total.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.6 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -60.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 12.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.55, a number that is poised to hit -1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) saw its 5-day average volume 0.89 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s (TNXP) raw stochastic average was set at 1.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6409, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.2753. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4753 in the near term. At $0.4865, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4979. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4527, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4413. The third support level lies at $0.4301 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 25.89 million, the company has a total of 44,796K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -92,290 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -23,140 K.