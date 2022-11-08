Investors must take note of ADTRAN Holdings Inc.’s (ADTN) performance last week, which was -8.89%.

A new trading day began on November 04, 2022, with ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) stock priced at $22.41, down -8.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.41 and dropped to $19.85 before settling in for the closing price of $22.32. ADTN’s price has ranged from $16.30 to $25.47 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -2.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -460.90%. With a float of $74.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.42 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1335 workers is very important to gauge.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 77.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 04, was worth 695. In this transaction Director of this company bought 30 shares at a rate of $22.90, taking the stock ownership to the 21,688 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 04, when Company’s Chairman and CEO bought 296 for $22.90, making the entire transaction worth $6,783. This insider now owns 855,753 shares in total.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.2 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -460.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.30% during the next five years compared to -17.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ADTRAN Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN)

The latest stats from [ADTRAN Holdings Inc., ADTN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.61 million was inferior to 0.65 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.89.

During the past 100 days, ADTRAN Holdings Inc.’s (ADTN) raw stochastic average was set at 41.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.48. The third major resistance level sits at $24.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.36. The third support level lies at $16.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.57 billion, the company has a total of 49,315K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 563,000 K while annual income is -8,640 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 172,040 K while its latest quarter income was 2,140 K.