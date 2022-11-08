Investors must take note of Avangrid Inc.’s (AGR) performance last week, which was -3.05%.

Avangrid Inc. (NYSE: AGR) kicked off on November 07, 2022, at the price of $40.43, down -2.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.47 and dropped to $38.83 before settling in for the closing price of $40.56. Over the past 52 weeks, AGR has traded in a range of $37.64-$52.51.

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 3.00% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 5.10%. With a float of $70.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $386.74 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7348 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.82, operating margin of +13.79, and the pretax margin is +9.37.

Avangrid Inc. (AGR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of Avangrid Inc. is 81.70%, while institutional ownership is 13.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 5,010. In this transaction Director of this company bought 123 shares at a rate of $40.73, taking the stock ownership to the 9,008 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03, when Company’s Director bought 120 for $42.33, making the entire transaction worth $5,080. This insider now owns 8,885 shares in total.

Avangrid Inc. (AGR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.33) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +9.97 while generating a return on equity of 4.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.92% during the next five years compared to -0.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Avangrid Inc. (NYSE: AGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Avangrid Inc.’s (AGR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Avangrid Inc. (AGR)

Avangrid Inc. (NYSE: AGR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.64 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, Avangrid Inc.’s (AGR) raw stochastic average was set at 12.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $40.33 in the near term. At $41.22, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $41.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.94. The third support level lies at $37.05 if the price breaches the second support level.

Avangrid Inc. (NYSE: AGR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.27 billion has total of 386,624K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,974 M in contrast with the sum of 707,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,838 M and last quarter income was 105,000 K.