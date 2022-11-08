Investors must take note of Corsair Gaming Inc.’s (CRSR) performance last week, which was 19.57%.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) on November 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $15.03, soaring 10.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.72 and dropped to $14.81 before settling in for the closing price of $15.00. Within the past 52 weeks, CRSR’s price has moved between $10.96 and $26.97.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -11.40%. With a float of $92.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $95.47 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2490 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.42, operating margin of +7.24, and the pretax margin is +6.02.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Corsair Gaming Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 79.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 1,143,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 80,000 shares at a rate of $14.29, taking the stock ownership to the 237,269 shares.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.19) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +5.30 while generating a return on equity of 20.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR)

The latest stats from [Corsair Gaming Inc., CRSR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.94 million was superior to 0.87 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, Corsair Gaming Inc.’s (CRSR) raw stochastic average was set at 78.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.92. The third major resistance level sits at $19.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.10. The third support level lies at $13.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.62 billion based on 95,792K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,904 M and income totals 100,960 K. The company made 283,910 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -52,010 K in sales during its previous quarter.