Investors must take note of FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s (NOTE) performance last week, which was 12.07%.

A new trading day began on November 07, 2022, with FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) stock priced at $5.00, up 11.62% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.62 and dropped to $4.8701 before settling in for the closing price of $4.99. NOTE’s price has ranged from $4.42 to $12.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -266.50%. With a float of $93.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.74 million.

In an organization with 800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.00, operating margin of -59.18, and the pretax margin is -141.49.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 23.50%.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -131.97 while generating a return on equity of -188.48.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -266.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.28 million. That was better than the volume of 0.17 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s (NOTE) raw stochastic average was set at 14.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 99.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.96. However, in the short run, FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.84. Second resistance stands at $6.10. The third major resistance level sits at $6.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.60. The third support level lies at $4.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 703.60 million, the company has a total of 121,449K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 65,157 K while annual income is -3,660 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 27,170 K while its latest quarter income was -2,660 K.