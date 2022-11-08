Investors must take note of Harmonic Inc.’s (HLIT) performance last week, which was -12.62%.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) on November 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $14.00, plunging -3.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.14 and dropped to $13.44 before settling in for the closing price of $13.95. Within the past 52 weeks, HLIT’s price has moved between $8.25 and $15.80.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 4.60% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 141.40%. With a float of $101.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.63 million.

In an organization with 935 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.75, operating margin of +3.84, and the pretax margin is +1.75.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Communication Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Harmonic Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 91.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 03, was worth 2,108,178. In this transaction SVP & GM, Cable Access of this company sold 149,835 shares at a rate of $14.07, taking the stock ownership to the 298,576 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 16, when Company’s President and CEO sold 150,000 for $12.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,800,000. This insider now owns 428,173 shares in total.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.04) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +2.61 while generating a return on equity of 4.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 141.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.40% during the next five years compared to 16.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) Trading Performance Indicators

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15788.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Harmonic Inc. (HLIT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.99 million. That was better than the volume of 0.98 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Harmonic Inc.’s (HLIT) raw stochastic average was set at 69.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.34. However, in the short run, Harmonic Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.95. Second resistance stands at $14.39. The third major resistance level sits at $14.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.99. The third support level lies at $12.55 if the price breaches the second support level.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.58 billion based on 104,489K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 507,150 K and income totals 13,250 K. The company made 157,450 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 14,840 K in sales during its previous quarter.