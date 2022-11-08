Investors must take note of Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s (NTCO) performance last week, which was -9.09%.

A new trading day began On Monday, with Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) stock down -8.45% from the previous day of trading and closed at $5.68. NTCO’s price has ranged from $4.66 to $15.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -285.70%. With a float of $689.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $689.79 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.80, operating margin of +4.01, and the pretax margin is +0.23.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.85 while generating a return on equity of 4.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -285.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.33 million, its volume of 0.56 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s (NTCO) raw stochastic average was set at 19.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.12. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.58 in the near term. At $5.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.79. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.42.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.55 billion, the company has a total of 691,544K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,443 M while annual income is 194,190 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,768 M while its latest quarter income was -155,800 K.