Investors must take note of Vector Group Ltd.’s (VGR) performance last week, which was 2.73%.

On November 07, 2022, Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) opened at $10.60, higher 3.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.92 and dropped to $10.54 before settling in for the closing price of $10.50. Price fluctuations for VGR have ranged from $8.64 to $13.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company slipped by -6.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 12.00% at the time writing. With a float of $131.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 500 employees.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Tobacco industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vector Group Ltd. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 64.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 49,050. In this transaction the insider of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $9.81, taking the stock ownership to the 407,537 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30, when Company’s insider bought 2,500 for $9.98, making the entire transaction worth $24,949. This insider now owns 402,537 shares in total.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.25) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 14.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vector Group Ltd. (VGR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.84, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vector Group Ltd. (VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.81 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Vector Group Ltd.’s (VGR) raw stochastic average was set at 79.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.88. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.04 in the near term. At $11.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.41. The third support level lies at $10.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) Key Stats

There are currently 154,796K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.69 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,221 M according to its annual income of 219,460 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 387,200 K and its income totaled 39,150 K.