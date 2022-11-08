Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) 20 Days SMA touches 19.20%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on November 07, 2022, with Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) stock priced at $1.15, down -9.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.16 and dropped to $0.97 before settling in for the closing price of $1.16. JUPW’s price has ranged from $0.59 to $1.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -97.10%. With a float of $12.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.95 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.08, operating margin of -583.09, and the pretax margin is -976.97.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Jupiter Wellness Inc. is 23.10%, while institutional ownership is 14.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 25, was worth 57,654. In this transaction Director of this company bought 64,060 shares at a rate of $0.90, taking the stock ownership to the 122,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 24, when Company’s Director bought 101 for $0.83, making the entire transaction worth $84. This insider now owns 57,940 shares in total.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -976.97 while generating a return on equity of -267.67.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -97.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.14

Technical Analysis of Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW)

Looking closely at Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW), its last 5-days average volume was 0.76 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s (JUPW) raw stochastic average was set at 73.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 100.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8573, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8901. However, in the short run, Jupiter Wellness Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1500. Second resistance stands at $1.2500. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8700. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7700.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 23.39 million, the company has a total of 22,095K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,880 K while annual income is -28,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,000 K while its latest quarter income was -1,440 K.