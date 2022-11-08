Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 0 K

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) on November 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.1032, plunging -5.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1132 and dropped to $0.0965 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. Within the past 52 weeks, KTRA’s price has moved between $0.09 and $1.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 67.80%. With a float of $74.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.81 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3 employees.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 4.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 25,795. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 55,000 shares at a rate of $0.47, taking the stock ownership to the 55,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 28,700 for $0.68, making the entire transaction worth $19,430. This insider now owns 37,186 shares in total.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.15) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -706.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.30 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA)

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.76 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s (KTRA) raw stochastic average was set at 4.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 109.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1244, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2430. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1101 in the near term. At $0.1200, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1268. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0934, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0866. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0767.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.07 million based on 80,807K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -22,660 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,446 K in sales during its previous quarter.