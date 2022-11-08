Last month’s performance of -10.02% for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is certainly impressive

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) kicked off on November 07, 2022, at the price of $62.62, up 0.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.9264 and dropped to $61.9711 before settling in for the closing price of $62.48. Over the past 52 weeks, TSM has traded in a range of $59.43-$145.00.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 10.90% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 15.20%. With a float of $4.86 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.19 billion.

In an organization with 52045 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.69, operating margin of +40.96, and the pretax margin is +41.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is 0.04%, while institutional ownership is 17.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.51) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +37.58 while generating a return on equity of 29.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.50% during the next five years compared to 12.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s (TSM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.56, a number that is poised to hit 1.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 12.09 million. That was inferior than the volume of 12.56 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.27.

During the past 100 days, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s (TSM) raw stochastic average was set at 10.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $90.65. However, in the short run, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $63.13. Second resistance stands at $63.51. The third major resistance level sits at $64.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.60. The third support level lies at $61.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 321.08 billion has total of 5,186,353K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 57,225 M in contrast with the sum of 21,354 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 20,225 M and last quarter income was 9,265 M.