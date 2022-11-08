Last month’s performance of 13.86% for ConocoPhillips (COP) is certainly impressive

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) kicked off on November 07, 2022, at the price of $132.75, up 1.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $136.42 and dropped to $132.61 before settling in for the closing price of $132.32. Over the past 52 weeks, COP has traded in a range of $64.25-$138.49.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 13.70% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 342.80%. With a float of $1.27 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.29 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.98, operating margin of +26.87, and the pretax margin is +27.60.

ConocoPhillips (COP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of ConocoPhillips is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 1,275,849. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 10,950 shares at a rate of $116.52, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 584,900 for $121.21, making the entire transaction worth $70,898,186. This insider now owns 44,522 shares in total.

ConocoPhillips (COP) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.03) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +17.54 while generating a return on equity of 21.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 342.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.71% during the next five years compared to 32.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ConocoPhillips’s (COP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.14, a number that is poised to hit 3.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) saw its 5-day average volume 8.86 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 8.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.84.

During the past 100 days, ConocoPhillips’s (COP) raw stochastic average was set at 94.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $115.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $102.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $136.70 in the near term. At $138.47, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $140.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $132.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $130.85. The third support level lies at $129.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 169.51 billion has total of 1,293,450K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 48,349 M in contrast with the sum of 8,079 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 21,989 M and last quarter income was 5,145 M.