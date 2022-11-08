Last month’s performance of 15.93% for Regis Corporation (RGS) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on November 04, 2022, with Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) stock priced at $1.42, down -7.75% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.47 and dropped to $1.31 before settling in for the closing price of $1.42. RGS’s price has ranged from $0.50 to $3.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -26.60% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 62.90%. With a float of $40.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.58 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 630 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.94, operating margin of -23.50, and the pretax margin is -28.61.

Regis Corporation (RGS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Personal Services Industry. The insider ownership of Regis Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 40.30%.

Regis Corporation (RGS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -27.30 while generating a return on equity of -159.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 121.81% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Regis Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.07

Technical Analysis of Regis Corporation (RGS)

Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.58 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Regis Corporation’s (RGS) raw stochastic average was set at 65.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 139.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1505, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2774. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4167 in the near term. At $1.5233, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5767. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2033. The third support level lies at $1.0967 if the price breaches the second support level.

Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 52.90 million, the company has a total of 45,537K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 275,970 K while annual income is -85,860 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 63,210 K while its latest quarter income was -42,630 K.