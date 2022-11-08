Last month’s performance of 8.15% for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on November 07, 2022, with Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) stock priced at $0.4215, up 11.39% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.51 and dropped to $0.41 before settling in for the closing price of $0.44. CELZ’s price has ranged from $0.33 to $9.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 109.40%. With a float of $13.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.07 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.64, operating margin of -677.71, and the pretax margin is -22082.21.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 15.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 27, was worth 10,000. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.50, taking the stock ownership to the 87,087 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 27, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $0.50, making the entire transaction worth $1,000. This insider now owns 18,502 shares in total.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.18 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -22082.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 109.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 58.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 76.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ)

The latest stats from [Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc., CELZ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.59 million was superior to 2.21 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s (CELZ) raw stochastic average was set at 33.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 126.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5312, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2675. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5333. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5717. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6333. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3717. The third support level lies at $0.3333 if the price breaches the second support level.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.12 million, the company has a total of 14,070K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 90 K while annual income is 19,210 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -1,790 K.