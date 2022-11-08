Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) to new highs

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) kicked off on November 07, 2022, at the price of $4.35, up 4.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.565 and dropped to $4.335 before settling in for the closing price of $4.30. Over the past 52 weeks, DSX has traded in a range of $3.31-$6.89.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 13.40% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 137.40%. With a float of $62.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.34 million.

The firm has a total of 819 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.60, operating margin of +29.30, and the pretax margin is +26.95.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Diana Shipping Inc. is 17.80%, while institutional ownership is 18.20%.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.34) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +26.79 while generating a return on equity of 13.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 137.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 18.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Diana Shipping Inc.’s (DSX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Diana Shipping Inc., DSX], we can find that recorded value of 0.77 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Diana Shipping Inc.’s (DSX) raw stochastic average was set at 34.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.70. The third major resistance level sits at $4.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.24. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.14.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 382.59 million has total of 86,200K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 214,200 K in contrast with the sum of 57,390 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 74,520 K and last quarter income was 35,610 K.