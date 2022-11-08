Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Morgan Stanley (MS) to new highs

November 07, 2022, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) trading session started at the price of $85.52, that was 0.85% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $86.13 and dropped to $85.11 before settling in for the closing price of $84.85. A 52-week range for MS has been $72.05 – $109.73.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.00% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 24.20%. With a float of $1.33 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.70 billion.

The firm has a total of 78000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Morgan Stanley stocks. The insider ownership of Morgan Stanley is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 63.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28, was worth 72,330. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 8,598 shares at a rate of $8.41, taking the stock ownership to the 8,598 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $79.30, making the entire transaction worth $1,982,425. This insider now owns 179,449 shares in total.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $28.32 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $31.25) by -$2.93. This company achieved a net margin of +24.50 while generating a return on equity of 14.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.51% during the next five years compared to 22.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Morgan Stanley (MS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 232.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.91, a number that is poised to hit 1.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Morgan Stanley, MS], we can find that recorded value of 7.42 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 9.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.41.

During the past 100 days, Morgan Stanley’s (MS) raw stochastic average was set at 66.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $82.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $85.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $86.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $86.62. The third major resistance level sits at $87.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $85.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $84.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $84.06.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Key Stats

There are 1,716,826K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 144.19 billion. As of now, sales total 59,755 M while income totals 15,034 M. Its latest quarter income was 12,986 M while its last quarter net income were 2,632 M.