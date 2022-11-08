Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) to new highs

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) kicked off on November 04, 2022, at the price of $3.00, down -44.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.00 and dropped to $2.425 before settling in for the closing price of $4.67. Over the past 52 weeks, NRBO has traded in a range of $4.36-$63.85.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 63.90%. With a float of $0.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $0.89 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5 employees.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 27.20%.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.18) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NRBO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -16.80

Technical Analysis of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO)

Looking closely at NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.36 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.50.

During the past 100 days, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NRBO) raw stochastic average was set at 0.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 269.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 262.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.82. However, in the short run, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.93. Second resistance stands at $3.25. The third major resistance level sits at $3.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.10. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.78.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.48 million has total of 889K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -15,280 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -3,303 K.