Lilium N.V. (LILM)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On November 07, 2022, Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) opened at $1.93, lower -10.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.96 and dropped to $1.71 before settling in for the closing price of $1.93. Price fluctuations for LILM have ranged from $1.57 to $9.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -118.10% at the time writing. With a float of $88.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.66 million.

In an organization with 964 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13702.13, operating margin of -616925.53, and the pretax margin is -871231.91.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lilium N.V. is 63.10%, while institutional ownership is 12.70%.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -874544.68 while generating a return on equity of -246.30.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -118.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lilium N.V. (LILM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lilium N.V. (LILM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.91 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.53 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Lilium N.V.’s (LILM) raw stochastic average was set at 9.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0000, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.9871. However, in the short run, Lilium N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8900. Second resistance stands at $2.0500. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6400, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5500. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3900.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Key Stats

There are currently 288,457K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 518.45 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 60 K according to its annual income of -486,290 K.