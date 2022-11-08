Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,282 M

On November 07, 2022, Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) opened at $1.72, lower -3.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.73 and dropped to $1.53 before settling in for the closing price of $1.65. Price fluctuations for LU have ranged from $1.30 to $7.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 12.60% at the time writing. With a float of $2.28 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.29 billion.

In an organization with 92380 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.64, operating margin of +34.57, and the pretax margin is +32.80.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lufax Holding Ltd is 0.57%, while institutional ownership is 17.00%.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.29) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +23.52 while generating a return on equity of 19.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lufax Holding Ltd (LU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.84, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 13.87 million. That was better than the volume of 9.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Lufax Holding Ltd’s (LU) raw stochastic average was set at 5.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 127.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.6930, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.7617. However, in the short run, Lufax Holding Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7100. Second resistance stands at $1.8200. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9100. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4200. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3100.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Key Stats

There are currently 2,285,813K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.83 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,584 M according to its annual income of 2,605 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,282 M and its income totaled 434,300 K.