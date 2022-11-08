Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) 20 Days SMA touches -6.73%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on November 07, 2022, with Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) stock priced at $9.54, down -2.83% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.59 and dropped to $9.07 before settling in for the closing price of $9.54. MX’s price has ranged from $9.00 to $22.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -7.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -3.10%. With a float of $43.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.90 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 890 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 70.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 94,840. In this transaction the insider of this company bought 5,460 shares at a rate of $17.37, taking the stock ownership to the 341,067 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 23, when Company’s insider bought 3,000 for $18.45, making the entire transaction worth $55,350. This insider now owns 150,799 shares in total.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.28 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.00% during the next five years compared to 27.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.56 million, its volume of 0.78 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation’s (MX) raw stochastic average was set at 3.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.55 in the near term. At $9.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.51.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 406.03 million, the company has a total of 44,904K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 474,230 K while annual income is 56,710 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 101,380 K while its latest quarter income was -3,340 K.