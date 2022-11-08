Masco Corporation (MAS) volume exceeds 2.61 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on November 04, 2022, with Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) stock priced at $43.78, up 1.49% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.87 and dropped to $42.78 before settling in for the closing price of $42.91. MAS’s price has ranged from $42.33 to $71.06 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 2.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -46.90%. With a float of $224.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $226.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 20000 employees.

Masco Corporation (MAS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Masco Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 96.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 28, was worth 51,488. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,100 shares at a rate of $46.81, taking the stock ownership to the 28,766 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 14, when Company’s President and CEO sold 10,000 for $48.79, making the entire transaction worth $487,900. This insider now owns 278,295 shares in total.

Masco Corporation (MAS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.14 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.26% during the next five years compared to 1.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Masco Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Masco Corporation (MAS)

Looking closely at Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS), its last 5-days average volume was 2.47 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.84.

During the past 100 days, Masco Corporation’s (MAS) raw stochastic average was set at 8.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.99. However, in the short run, Masco Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $44.02. Second resistance stands at $44.49. The third major resistance level sits at $45.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.31. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $41.84.

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.95 billion, the company has a total of 225,529K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,375 M while annual income is 410,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,204 M while its latest quarter income was 218,000 K.