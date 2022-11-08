Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) is 69.62% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On November 07, 2022, Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) opened at $1.56, lower -9.88% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.6599 and dropped to $1.36 before settling in for the closing price of $1.62. Price fluctuations for MMAT have ranged from $0.63 to $5.42 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 63.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -38.70% at the time writing. With a float of $267.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $301.49 million.

In an organization with 130 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Meta Materials Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 14.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 40,320. In this transaction CEO and President of this company bought 42,000 shares at a rate of $0.96, taking the stock ownership to the 1,158,907 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 24, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 35,000 for $1.28, making the entire transaction worth $44,800. This insider now owns 2,450,243 shares in total.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 52.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 15.84 million. That was better than the volume of 6.17 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Meta Materials Inc.’s (MMAT) raw stochastic average was set at 61.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 93.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8736, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2865. However, in the short run, Meta Materials Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6266. Second resistance stands at $1.7932. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9265. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1934. The third support level lies at $1.0268 if the price breaches the second support level.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Key Stats

There are currently 361,523K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 486.50 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,080 K according to its annual income of -91,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,320 K and its income totaled -20,980 K.